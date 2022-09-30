Like Father, Like Son: Pair Charged With North Wildwood Burglary

Police in North Wildwood have been trying to identify two men who were caught on surveillance video at 3:30 am on Aug 11 burglarizing a business at 25th and the boardwalk.

Officials say one man forced his way into the business's basement and stole $4500 in cash while the second man stood guard outside.

Police put up photos of the men on social media in late August in an attempt to ID the men and it seems to have worked.

Thursday, Police posted on Facebook saying they have arrested a father and son from north Jersey on charges of burglary. Brian Barone (56) and Christian Barone (19), from Garfield, NJ both had warrants served against them in connection with the crime. The elder Barone is in the Essex County Jail, according to North Wildwood Police.

Records show the pair have been arrested previously for burglarizing a business.

NJ.com has a story about the men being arrested on Aug. 30, 2017, five days after police said they stole cash from a pizza parlor in Fairfield, NJ. Christian Barone was 15 years old then and was only identified as a minor.

The article says Brian Barone worked as an electrician at commercial businesses and would seek out other nearby businesses to burglarize while he was working.

At the time, the NJ.com article says the pair had also allegedly been linked o commercial burglaries in Yorktown and Mamaroneck, New York.

