Pa Man Strangled Woman During North Wildwood Road Rage Incident

North Wildwood Police were called to the scene of a road rage incident that turned violent on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Police posted on Facebook that they were called to the intersection of 13th and New Jersey Avenue after Christopher Krier,49, of Jamison, Pa. began driving in an aggressive manner and tailgating the car in front of him.

The woman driving the vehicle in front of Krier rolled down her window at one point and told him to slow down because there were children in the area.

The situation escalated when both drivers pulled over and got out of their vehicles. Police say they began walking toward each other and Krier attacked the woman, strangling her on the roadside.

At this point, a bystander stepped in and Krier got back in his vehicle and fled the scene before police arrived.

After an investigation, police issued a warrant for Christopher Krier. Police say he turned himself in several days later and was charged with second-degree aggravated assault and placed in the Cape May County Correctional Center.

North Wildwood Police are using this incident to illustrate how quickly a road rage situation can escalate to violence. Police say to always report the driver and don't try to handle the situation yourself.

