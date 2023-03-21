Meet Artemis — Ocean County, NJ animal refuge’s newest ambassador

🔵Popcorn Park Animal Refuge has a new education ambassador

Associated Humane Societies and Popcorn Park Zoo Animal Refuge in Lacey announced the arrival of their newest education ambassador.

Welcome, Artemis the Falcon!

Artemis is a hybrid falcon that comes to the Popcorn Park Zoo from Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, where, for many years, she amazed the crowds with her aerial show.

When Medieval Times decided to find Artemis a forever home, they chose Popcorn Park Animal Refuge, knowing she would be able to continue educating the public while enjoying a relaxing retirement in their care.

Artemis has officially joined the Refuge’s Educational Program, where she’ll not only be assisting with seminars at the zoo but will be available for outreach events and school visits.

“As a zoologist and wildlife educator, it is my honor to be in the presence of this fascinating creature. To work closely with her on a daily basis is a dream come true that I can’t wait to share with our visitors this year,” said Danny Mendez, assistant director of the Popcorn Park Animal Refuge.

Mendez added that he is humbled by Artemis’ beauty and power and he’s sure the zoo’s guests will feel the same way in her presence.

Popcorn Park is excited to highlight her and familiarize guests with the ancient art of falconry.

Artemis will be making her grand appearance during spring break, the week of April 10. To sponsor Artemis and learn more about all the rescued animals at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge, visit here.

Popcorn Park opened in 1977 as a sanctuary for displaced and neglected wildlife and farm animals to live out the remainder of their lives in an environment that provides for their feeding, medical care, and housing. Over the years, Popcorn Zoo has become a permanent home to over 200 exotics, wildlife, farm animals, and birds who have suffered from cruelty, injury, abandonment, and exploitation.

