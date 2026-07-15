They say you gotta play to win, but they never said you actually have to leave your house!

Somebody just hit a very big New Jersey Lottery jackpot and they didn't even have to leave their house to buy their ticket!

READ MORE: Revealed - The Most Iconic Sandwich in New Jersey

READ MORE: LaScala's Restaurant and Golf Opens in Mays Landing

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

Lucky New Jersey Lottery Winner Used An App to Buy The Winning Ticket

New Jersey Lottery officials say a big lottery prize was just hit, and the winner bought their ticket online

Officials say someone using the Jackpocket App hit a recent Pick 6 jackpot for $7.7 million. The ticket matched all six numbers from last Saturday night's drawing. The winner numbers were 14, 17, 27, 31, 41, and 46.

The winner has yet to come forward to claim their prize. Since the winner used the app, we don't know anything about them, including where they're from. It could be you!

There are four such third-party apps that can be used to purchase New Jersey lottery tickets. For each, you must physically be in the state to make your purchase.

Sean Gladwell Sean Gladwell

Big Jackpots are Brewing in New Jersey

As of this writing, there are some pretty large jackpots up for grabs in the lottery. The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $672 million, the Powerball jackpot is worth $498 million.

The current Pick 6 game is $2.1 million.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

See What $12.5 Million Will Buy You in Cape May County -- 130 74th St., Avalon, NJ This breathtaking 4,100-square-foot home at 130 74th Street in Avalon is simply stunning.