Before you call it a night, South Jersey police say there's one habit worth adding to your routine.

The Linwood Police Department is encouraging residents to adopt what's known as the "9 p.m. Routine," a simple nightly checklist designed to help prevent theft and make homes less attractive to criminals.

It only takes a few minutes, but officers say those few minutes could save you from waking up to a missing wallet, stolen vehicle, or an unexpected break-in

Why Police Are Pushing the 9 p.m. Routine

The nightly checklist includes six simple reminders that can make a big difference.

Among the most important are locking your vehicles, removing valuables, cash, keys, and electronics from inside your car, and making sure your garage door is fully closed before heading to bed.

READ MORE: South Jersey Most Dangerous Cities Named For 2026

Simple Precautions Matter More Than Ever

Many property crimes happen because criminals find an easy opportunity. An unlocked vehicle, visible valuables, or an open garage can quickly become a target. As a matter of public safety, it's important to accept these facts to be true.

With many families still feeling financial pressure in 2026, replacing stolen items or dealing with property damage can be an expensive and frustrating setback, to be sure. Taking a few extra minutes every evening is a simple way to reduce your risk.

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Some people commenting on the department's Facebook post said it's unfortunate that reminders like this have become necessary. Linwood residents are particularly upset that their once-sleepy town is now seeing a spike in petty crime.

Others pointed out that today's reality makes these habits worthwhile, even in communities that have long been considered safe.

Police hope residents make the "9 p.m. Routine" part of every evening because a few simple habits today could prevent a costly problem tomorrow.

South Jersey Cops Advise ALL Residents To Adopt This Nighttime Safety Routine The world is not what it once was, so going forward, police in South Jersey are urging all residents to make sure they complete each one of these steps before turning in for the night. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal