Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years

It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation.

And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.

A few examples

Voltaco's in Ocean City closed after almost 70.

Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City, NJ, has announced they are closing for good

Nan and Pop's Kitchen in Wildwood closed a few weeks ago (some of their food will be available at pop-up events).

Closed

Life On The Veg has closed its restaurant on Long Beach Island following 17 years of service (their Manahawkin location remains open).

Living On The Veg in Beach Haven NJ is closing

Cluck' n Crabs in Stafford Township is gone, too.



And that's just a few of many. Now, there's a new one to add to the list.

Seafood no more

According to the Asbury Park Press, after 45 years in Monmouth County, Red Lobster has closed its restaurant on Route 35 in Oakhurst.

Red Lobster on Route 35 in Oakhurst NJ has closed

After more than 45 years of being part of the Oakhurst community, we have made the difficult decision to close our restaurant at 2200 Highway 35.

APP.com reports the closure was a result of the company monitoring the performance of each of its restaurants.

