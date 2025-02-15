Man killed after exiting moving car on Parkway, hit by multiple vehicles: NJ troopers

State troopers are asking for help as they investigate a bizarre fatal hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday evening.

The incident happened around 5:58 PM on February 14th on the southbound side of the roadway in Middletown Township, Monmouth County.

According to authorities, a Honda Pilot was traveling southbound on the Parkway's express lanes near milepost 112.8. While it was moving, the front-seat passenger exited the vehicle and was subsequently hit by multiple unknown vehicles that failed to stop at the scene.

That passenger, 33-year-old Jose Cerda-Estevez of Plainfield, was killed.

Southbound Garden State Parkway at 112.8 in Middletown Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Troopers did not elaborate as to why Cerda-Estevez got out of the car while it was moving.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or the events prior to or following, is asked to contact Troop "D" Holmdel Station at (732) 441-4500. Anonymous tips are welcome.