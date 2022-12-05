Which Dog Breed Is The Most Popular In New Jersey?

We are a dog-loving bunch in New Jersey. We love our pets like they are family because they are. Let's take a look at the most popular dog breeds in the Garden State.

Photo by Mia Anderson on Unsplash Photo by Mia Anderson on Unsplash loading...

There is always a question of whether you are a cat or dog lover, but one thing is absolutely certain, and there is no argument about it. New Jersey is an animal-loving state, and we celebrate all our pets. That means, cats, dogs, and any other animal we call family.

So, we wanted to find out which dog breed is the most popular in the state that has such a love affair with their best buddies.

Photo by Kareli Lizcano on Unsplash Photo by Kareli Lizcano on Unsplash loading...

We turned to a trusted and well-known source to get the answer. Our friends at Reader's Digest did the research, and, of course, had the answers for us.

As you can imagine, there are a ton of great breeds of dogs enjoying the good life in the Garden State, and here are some popular ones, even though none of these were listed as the top dog breed in the state.

Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash loading...

The article gives honorable mention type attention to the amazing breeds like the terrier, Poodle, Boxer, Rottweiler, and Bulldog. if you have one of those, you are lucky, but those are not the top breed in New Jersey

That honor belongs to the Lab. They are amazing animals and are beloved all over the country, and they are the most popular dog breed in New Jersey.

Photo by Josh Hild on Unsplash Photo by Josh Hild on Unsplash loading...

Next time around we'll spend a little time giving some love to the New Jersey cat, but for this time, let's celebrate the joy and love our dogs bring to us each and every day, no matter what the breed.

Did You Know These Exotic Pets Are Legal In New Jersey? Who woulda thought?

Stunning New Jersey Mansion on the Beach the Best on the East Coast