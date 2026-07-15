If you notice a heavier police presence around Ventnor over the next couple of Thursdays, there's no reason to panic.

City officials are giving residents a heads-up that members of the county's SWAT team will be conducting scheduled training exercises in Ventnor on Thursday, July 16, and again on Thursday, July 23. The drills are planned in advance and are designed to help officers sharpen their skills in a real-world environment.

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Don't Be Surprised If You See SWAT Officers Around Town

During the training, residents may notice SWAT team members moving through different parts of the city on foot as they practice various tactical scenarios. While it may look unusual, officials stress that the increased law enforcement activity is part of the exercise and is not connected to any emergency or active police investigation.

The department wanted to let the public know ahead of time to avoid unnecessary concern or confusion if officers are seen throughout the area.

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Officials Say There's No Public Safety Threat

Ventnor police emphasized that the training exercises are routine and that residents and visitors can go about their day as usual. The drills are intended to improve readiness and coordination among officers while giving them valuable experience in a realistic setting.

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So, if you happen to spot additional police vehicles or SWAT officers around Ventnor over the next two Thursdays, it's simply part of scheduled law enforcement training. It is NOT a situation that should cause alarm.

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