Popular Ocean City Restaurant Closing After Ten Years

The OC Surf Cafe, a family-owned breakfast and lunch establishment on 8th Street in Ocean City posted a message on Facebook Sunday saying they will be closing permanently next Sunday, September 18.

For the past 10 years we have been the proud proprietors of the OC Surf Cafe. Next Sunday will be our last day. We have had a great run, had the best staff and most wonderful customers anyone could ask for. We want to thank everyone who has supported us, we have enjoyed getting to know you and your families. Thank you for a GREAT 10 years! Deb and Mike Carmody

The OC Surf Cafe is memorable for several reasons.

The first is the front of the building, which has been decorated with surfboards placed on the four Juliet balconies on the second and third floors and has a number of large Adirondack chairs and benches placed outside and a surfboard as a sign for the business. You'll find more decorative surfboards and beach-related nicknacks inside. Very beachy, indeed.

Secondly, their menu. For breakfast, they have an interesting variety of French toast preparations like the "Blue Hawaii", which is French toast layered with peanut butter and bananas, and the "Tony the Tiger" with French toast layered with Frosted Flakes.

The lunch menu includes several creative preparations of tacos and burritos and the intriguing sounding dish, Chicken and Waffles.

Deb and Mike Carmody don't give a reason for closing the restaurant they took over and ran year-round after Hurricane Sandy and put so much love and hard work into it.

We wish them the best and join those who hope someone is interested in taking over the business and continuing the OC Surf Cafe tradition in Ocean City.

