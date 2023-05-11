$800,000 Port Republic NJ Home is Seriously Party Ready

Realtor.com

If you like to entertain around a pool - big time - this Port Republic house might be what you need.

The home is a one-of-a-kind gem and it's "only" $799,775.

It has an impressive pool and outside space usually only seen in million-dollar properties.

Whoever designed and decorated this outdoor area definitely knew what they were doing.

The house is 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, with a finished basement, indoor and outdoor entrances to the pool. The pool, as you'll see in the photos is amazing, as is the entire outdoor space.

There's also a pole barn on the property, complete with an office.

This does feel like a more expensive property and it can undoubtedly be your oasis or escape from the world.

Oh, did we mention the finished basement? There are certainly a lot of extras in this home, being offered by Christian Lucia and RE MAX Platinum Properties.

Definitely check out the photos below.

SOURCE: Realtor.com.

Check out this Port Republic Home - Perfect for Pool Parties!

If you like to entertain, this works!

