We’ve got another confirmed West Nile virus case here in South Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

According to an Atlantic County press release, a sample from a mosquito pool collected from St. John’s Lane in Port Republic on October 9 has tested positive, with confirmation coming in this week.

This marks yet another reminder that mosquito season isn’t over yet, folks.

Mosquito detected in Linwood with West Nile Virus Photo by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Unsplash loading...

When Is West Nile a Real Threat?

West Nile virus tends to ramp up during late summer and early fall, but the risk hangs around until we hit that first hard frost. That’s when mosquito populations finally take a nosedive.

Until then, Atlantic County's public health and mosquito control teams are out in full force, monitoring and spraying when needed.

Linwood Mosquito discovered carrying West Nile Virus Photo by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Unsplash loading...

Should You Be Worried?

For most people, West Nile doesn’t lead to anything serious. Maybe some mild, flu-like symptoms, or none at all. But for those with weakened immune systems, the virus can be dangerous.

West Nile Virus can affect the central nervous system, potentially leading to hospitalization, or worse.

READ MORE: West Nile Confirmed In Both Hammonton AND Corbin City

As of now, two human cases have been confirmed in Atlantic County this year. Here’s how you can keep your fam safe and mosquito bites to a minimum:

Avoid dusk & dawn: That’s prime mosquito feeding hours.

Dump standing water: Buckets, plant saucers, kiddie pools, etc.

Cover up: Long sleeves and pants if you’re outdoors.

Use EPA-registered repellent: DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Fix screens: Keep those windows and doors sealed tight.

It may be a hard fact to accept, but one bite can make a difference. Stay as proactive as you can until the weather really changes.

NJ Mosquitos and what colors make them bite you the most Plus the colors that help repel them. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant