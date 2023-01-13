This Stunning New Jersey County Has Been Named The Prettiest In The State

There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the whole state.

There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.

And, of course, there is the absolute beauty of the New Jersey shoreline that can be enjoyed up and down our state's east coast.

And dotted throughout the inland portions of the state, there are breathtaking river views, as well as the small-town charm that New Jersey is so famous for.

With all that in mind, is it even possible for one New Jersey county to be singled out as prettier than all the rest? The nice folks at Love Exploring think so.

They did all the leg work and all the calculating, and they believed they have found the prettiest county in all of New Jersey.

And the winner is best known for its amazing ocean views and rich history. they have determined that Cape May County is the prettiest of all in the Garden State.

They refer to the tip of the peninsula as the "crowning sandy glory" of the county. Even those words about Cape May County are pretty.

The article also pointed out the beaches and the retro motels of the Wildwoods as part of the beauty of this county, and who could argue with that?

There is definitely an argument to be made about some of the other counties in New Jersey that could have gained this honor, but no one is saying Cape May County isn't one of the most beautiful in the Garden State.

