Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey County To Call Home
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, it's hard to pick just one area as the best, but the experts have chosen the best county to live in in the Garden State.
It's not even that easy to guess, since there are so many great spots in New Jersey, and each of them has something unique to bring to the table.
Just think about the peace and serenity of Warren County, with the gorgeous landscapes and rolling hills. There is certainly a great quality of life aspect there.
Or what about the great nightlife and beachfront possibilities in Monmouth County, the home of the very hot and happening Asbury Park? Or the gorgeous beachfront of Ocean County?
And speaking of the gorgeous beachfront, how do you fail to mention the sheer beauty, history, and memories that go along with Cape May's home county?
But it's more than just beauty that launched the best county to live in New Jersey to the top of the list, according to Stacker.
Their data looked at it from a more financial aspect, considering median household income and house values into the equation.
When you add that information in, plus consider its proximity to both New York and Philadelphia, the answer becomes a bit more clear.
The choice and honor that goes along with the title of the best county to live in New Jersey, at least according to this report belong to Somerset County.
For the record, the household median income there is a very comfortable $111,772 and the median house value is $420,500.