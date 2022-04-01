An Ocean County man has been sentenced to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 40-year-old Richard Knight of New Egypt was sentenced on Friday to five years behind bars for distribution of child pornography and a concurrent five-year sentence for one count of possession of child pornography.

Knight will also be subject to the terms of Megan’s Law along with Parole Supervision for Life.

This investigation, which began in December 2020 . . . . detected that a user of the program Google Meets was uploading images of child pornography to the internet. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit identified a residence in New Egypt as the source of the uploaded images of child pornography. On June 9, 2021, Detectives...executed a court-authorized search warrant on Knight’s residence in New Egypt.

Police seized two cell phones which allegedly contained more than 1,000 images of child pornography.

Knight was subsequently arrested at his place of employment in Browns Mills on June 9th. He has been held in the Ocean County Jail since that date.

