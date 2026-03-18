Deptford Farm Offers Adorable Dwarf Goats For Adoption
If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a quirky, lovable pet, a local farm in Deptford is offering adorable dwarf goats for adoption and they might be the cutest companions you never knew you needed.
Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Dwarf Goats
Spend five minutes with a baby goat and you’ll understand the hype. My niece shows goats in 4-H, and I swear, nothing compares to their chaotic little energy. They bounce, they stumble, they demand attention. They’re basically puppies, but somehow even more entertaining.
Nigerian Dwarf goats in particular are known for their friendly personalities and small size, making them ideal for hobby farms or anyone with a bit of extra outdoor space.
Meet the Goats at Fox Run Acres
Fox Run Acres in Deptford has a new group of bottle-fed Nigerian Dwarf goat kids that are ready to find homes. Born just 4–5 weeks ago, these babies have been handled daily, which means they’re already social, affectionate, and comfortable around people.
That early interaction makes a huge difference if you’re looking for a pet that actually enjoys human company (and let’s be honest, cuddles).
What to Know Before You Adopt
As cute as they are, goats aren’t exactly low-maintenance. They need space, proper shelter, and companionship… yes, plural. Goats do best in pairs or small groups, so adopting more than one is usually the move. But if you’re prepared, they can be incredibly rewarding additions to your home setup.
Interested? Reach out to Fox Run Acres at FoxRunAcres@gmail.com for more details. Just be warned: once you meet them, you’re probably not leaving empty-handed.
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