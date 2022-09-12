Prosecutor: Egg Harbor City Man Sentenced For Sexual Offenses

Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed that New Jersey Superior Court Judge Donna Taylor has sentenced Brian L. Avis on sexual assault and endangering.

Avis, of Egg Harbor City, New Jersey had no previous criminal record and pled guilty to these charges back on June 6, 2022.

Judge Taylor has sentenced Avis to 17 years in New Jersey state prison for aggravated sexual assault (1996) and endangerment (2003) regarding two Atlantic County children.

Avis will be subject to Megan's Law requirements and Community Supervision for life.

"In all cases the decision whether to enter a plea agreement depends on the strength or weakness of the evidence in consultation with the victim. In these cases, however, the state was constrained by the laws that existed at the time of the offense. Since 1996, the legislature has greatly enhanced the penalties for sexual offenses involving children. If committed today this defendant would have faced the potential for much more severe consequences. For more than two decades the victims and their families have waited to know who did this. They may never know know why Brian Avis chose them, but today, at a minimum, they have a degree of closure and a measure of justice," said Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer who represented the state.

Get our free mobile app

Flammer further detailed that these were both cold cases with little evidence/leads as to the identity of the suspect.

Flammer confirmed that both of the victims, along with family members were present at today's sentencing ... with one of the victims saying that Avis' "actions have caused her lifelong emotional trauma.

Avis apologized to both victims in the courtroom.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with information about any serious crime to call (609) 909-7800. You may also go to their website at www.ACPO.org and provide your information anonymously.

You an also anonymously report information to the Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/

Cash awards are available should your tips lead to the arrest and indictment of person(s) who are responsible of crimes in Atlantic County.

Atlantic City Area: Readers Share Favorite Childhood Memories