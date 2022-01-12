Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says a fifth person has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old man and the wounding of his father, both from Hammonton, in a Walmart parking lot last fall.

25-year-old Tarik Jenkins of Pemberton Township has been charged with first-degree felony murder, hindering, obstruction, and related weapon charges.

Authorities say on the night of October 7th, 2021, Burlington Township police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the Walmart parking lot on County Route 541. There, they found 44-year-old Dion E. Williams, Sr., 44, and his son, 17-year-old Albert, both of Hammonton, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where Albert was pronounced dead and Dion was treated and released.

Coffina says,

The investigation, which is continuing, revealed that the parties involved had previously planned to meet in the Walmart parking lot. Upon arrival, there was an argument, followed by gunfire.

Jenkins had been wanted by authorities since being charged on October 29th. Four other people, listed below, were apprehended shortly after the shooting.

Kayhree Simmons, 19, of Willingboro - charged with Felony Murder (First Degree), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree), Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (Second Degree), Hindering (Third Degree) and Obstruction (Fourth Degree).

- charged with Felony Murder (First Degree), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree), Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (Second Degree), Hindering (Third Degree) and Obstruction (Fourth Degree). Jayviyohn J. Earley, 19, of Willingboro - charged with Felony Murder (First Degree) and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (Second Degree). Earley was additionally charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Third Degree) and Possession of a Firearm in Relation to a Drug Offense (Second Degree) based on evidence uncovered while investigating the shooting incident.

- charged with Felony Murder (First Degree) and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (Second Degree). Earley was additionally charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Third Degree) and Possession of a Firearm in Relation to a Drug Offense (Second Degree) based on evidence uncovered while investigating the shooting incident. Kweli L. McCants, 20, of Willingboro - charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (Second Degree) and Hindering (Third Degree). McCants was additionally charged with Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Magazine (Fourth Degree) and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree) based on evidence uncovered while investigating the shooting incident.

- charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (Second Degree) and Hindering (Third Degree). McCants was additionally charged with Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Magazine (Fourth Degree) and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree) based on evidence uncovered while investigating the shooting incident. Azza Kamnaksh, 19, of Willingboro - charged with Hindering (Third Degree) and Obstruction (Fourth Degree). Kamnaksh was additionally charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Third Degree) and Possession of a Firearm in Relation to a Drug Offense (Second Degree) based on evidence uncovered while investigating the shooting incident.

Simmons and Earley are being held in the Burlington County Jail. McCants and Kamnaksh were not detained.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

