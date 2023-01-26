🔴 Starting Feb. 1, PSE&G will lower gas supply charges by 23%

🔴 PSE&G customers can save an average of $15 a month on their bill

🔴 Lower gas bills will help provide some relief to customers still struggling financially

Looking to save a few bucks on your gas bill?

PSE&G has announced it is lowering gas bills for its residential customers.

Effective Feb. 1, the gas supply rate will be reduced by 15 cents per therm to 50 cents per therm. The 23% decrease in the commodity charge reflects the decrease in natural gas prices in recent months.

That means an average PSE&G residential customer who uses 100 therms per month will have a monthly winter gas bill of about $116, or $15 less than it is now.

Dave Johnson. (PSE&G) (PSE&G) loading...

“This is good news, with many of our customers still struggling to deal with a variety of economic pressures,” said Dave Johnson, PSE&G's chief customer officer.

PSE&G has worked to keep gas rates low despite market fluctuations, Johnson said. The average residential gas bill will be approximately 30% lower than in 2008 and 44% lower when allowing for inflation.

"We recognize that all of our customers are challenged with higher inflation, and there are so many economic headwinds that are facing our consumers and our customers at this time. So, the fact that we can pass along a little bit of help via decrease in the gas price, we're pleased to do so," Johnson said.

🔴 Help available for PSE&G customers

Customers who are struggling to pay bills are encouraged to take advantage of all available assistance including LIHEAP and the New Jersey Universal Service Fund.

PSE&G customers can also enroll in the Equal Payment Plan to manage energy costs and avoid seasonal fluctuations.

Anyone with concerns should contact PSE&G here.

Meantime, New Jersey Natural Gas said it is committed to providing its customers with safe and reliable service at a reasonable cost.

"We continue to monitor market conditions and look for opportunities that benefit our customers. We do not have anything to announce at this time," said NJNG spokesperson Michael Kinney.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey