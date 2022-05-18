Raging Pollen Or Forest Fire? New Jersey Allergies Are Off The Charts

This is the time of year when so many of us are wondering if we got COVID, caught an old-fashioned cold, or if we have allergies. If you were wondering if suffering from allergies is as likely as the other two scenarios, then check out this photographic proof.

Photo credit: u/StatePlateSigns via Reddit Photo credit: u/StatePlateSigns via Reddit loading...

The photo above captured the clouds of pollen hovering over the pine barrens in all of their green, thick, allergy-inducing glory. This picture really could be mistaken for a full-on forest fire caught on camera. Plumes of pollen have been finding their way onto our cars, through our windows, and up to our noses.

This is what locals are saying on Reddit about all the pollen. Is the pollen overwhelming you too? It seems extra crazy this season. I'm hearing that even people who traditionally do not have allergies are really suffering this year. When you look at the areal view of the pollen clouds just hovering above our trees it is easy to see why.

Here is some feedback and an explanation about why there is nothing we can do about it. In short, it is tree mating season.