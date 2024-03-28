It's that time of year... allergy season is fast approaching. Have you stocked up on all your Zyrtec-D yet? That's my go-to once spring is in full bloom. Humans aren't the only ones suffering from allergies this time of year. Our fur babies can get hit with them to.

dog in blanket Photo by Matthew Henry on Unsplash loading...

Allergies in dogs

Just like humans, dogs can suffer from allergies too. Allergies in dogs occur when their immune system overreacts to a substance (allergen) that is typically harmless. Common allergens for dogs include pollen, dust mites, mold spores, certain foods (such as beef, chicken, wheat, soy, or dairy), insect bites (especially from fleas), and certain medications.

Symptoms of allergies in dogs

Similarly to humans, dogs manifest reactions to pollen and such in ways that mirror ours.

- Itching: This is one of the most common signs of allergies in dogs. They may scratch, lick, chew, or rub affected areas excessively. You might notice redness, inflammation, or even hair loss in these areas.

- Skin irritation: Allergies can cause various skin issues in dogs, such as rashes, hot spots (areas of inflamed and infected skin), or ear infections.

- Digestive problems: Some dogs may experience gastrointestinal symptoms like vomiting or diarrhea due to food allergies.

- Respiratory issues: Allergies can also affect a dog's respiratory system, leading to symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, or wheezing.

- Swelling: In severe cases, dogs may experience swelling of the face, lips, or ears.

Certain flowers are extremely dangerous for dogs

According to dog experts at Showsight Magazine, there are certain spring flowers that you should make sure your pup steers clear of at all costs this season. Believe it or not, they can be poisonous to your fur baby.

Daffodils Photo by Jay Gomez on Unsplash loading...

1. Daffodils: these flowers contain a poisonous alkaloid that can cause vomiting, low blood pressure, and convulsions. The bulbs have highly toxic crystals that can lead to cardiac arrhythmias or respiratory depression. Symptoms emerge between 15 minutes to one day after ingesting.

Tulips hoto by Ioann-Mark Kuznietsov on Unsplash loading...

2. Tulips: these beauties are actually toxic to dogs, with the bulbs being the most poisonous part. It's important to note, though, that any area of the plant can be harmful.

Pink lillies Photo by A Perry on Unsplash loading...

3. Lilies: lilies are highly toxic to pets. Consumption can lead to vomiting, irregular heartbeat, reduced blood pressure, confusion and disorientation.

Daisies Photo by Tatsuya Sawanobori on Unsplash loading...

4. Daisies: large quantities of daisies can cause vomiting, drooling, and convulsion in dogs. Don’t worry if your dog consumes one or two daisies, as they are able to metabolize a small amount.

grape hyacinths Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash loading...

5. Hyacinths: these flowers contain alkaloids that cause vomiting, bloody diarrhea, and tremors. The bulb contains the highest concentration of poison, so be sure to keep them away from ALL of your pets at home!

It's essential to consult with a veterinarian if you suspect your dog has allergies or has been exposed to any of the aforementioned plants. The vet can help determine the specific allergens or poisons causing the reaction through various diagnostic tests, such as skin tests or blood tests. Once they're identified, the vet can recommend an appropriate treatment plan.

Be safe and happy spring!

