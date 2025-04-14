How To Overcome This Year’s Horrible Spring Allergies In NJ

As allergy season hits NJ full force, you might’ve heard the buzz: local honey could be your secret weapon against sneezing and itchy eyes. I know. Sounds too good to be true, doesn't it?

Is honey really the magic cure? The idea is that eating honey made by local bees will help your body build a tolerance to regional pollen. But does it actually work?

The theory sounds sweet (haha... get it?), but experts say the science is still sticky (BAZINGAAAAA).

Does Honey Really Cure Allergy Symptoms?

According to Healthline, there’s limited evidence that honey can significantly reduce allergy symptoms. While local honey may contain trace amounts of pollen, it’s typically not the same type that triggers allergic reactions. Most seasonal allergies stem from the airborne pollen - think grass, trees, and weeds - not the flower pollen collected by bees.

That said, honey isn’t completely off the table. It has natural anti-inflammatory properties and can soothe sore throats or irritation caused by post-nasal drip. So while it might not necessarily cure your allergies, it can still offer some relief.

Treating Allergies With Honey

If you’re still curious, there’s no harm in adding a spoonful of local honey to your tea. Just don’t

skip tried-and-true allergy treatments like antihistamines, nasal sprays, and keeping your windows shut on high-pollen days.

And a heads-up: honey isn’t safe for children under 1 year old, and if you have severe allergy

symptoms or are immunocompromised, it’s best to check with your doctor before trying something new.

Local honey might offer comfort, but it’s not a miracle cure. Still, with so many

charming beekeepers and farmers market across the Garden State, particularly here in South Jersey, picking up a jar of Jersey-fresh honey might just make this spring a little more bearable.

