Before the spring allergies hit HARD in 2026, here's how to survive them in NJ this year. Better yet, here's how to get ahead of them before they hit you like a ton of bricks.

If you’re like me, you’re already over the non-stop sneezing and itchy eyes before spring even fully hits. Experts are saying this year’s pollen season in New Jersey could be pretty intense, especially with the conditions we’ve had this winter. Don’t worry, we've got you covered with how to beat it.

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Allergies vs Cold: How To Actually Tell The Difference

That runny nose has you confused again? Rutgers experts make it simple: If symptoms keep coming back every year around the same time or last longer than 10 days, it’s probably allergies, not a cold.

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Key allergy signs: super itchy nose/eyes, watery clear mucus, and symptoms that flare up after being outside on windy days. Colds usually wrap up quicker, usually bring body aches or a mild fever, and that gross thicker, colored snot. Yuck.

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Already Miserable? Fast Ways To Tame Brutal Spring Allergy Symptoms

Missed the early meds? It happens. You can still fight back against spring allergies effectively right now.

Start an over-the-counter antihistamine today to quiet the sneezing and itching. Use a saline rinse or neti pot to flush pollen out of your sinuses. The second you get home, shower and change clothes so you’re not spreading allergens around your house.

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Keep windows closed (especially in the mornings when counts spike), crank the AC with clean HEPA filters, and check Pollen.com or your local forecast obsessively. Limit outdoor time on high-pollen days, rock sunglasses outdoors, and consider a mask for yard work.

The key is to figure out what triggers you and try to get ahead of those allergies as fast as possible. Grab the tissues and good luck.

15 Immunity Boosting Foods To Help Fight Allergies If your daily allergy pill needs some back up, here's a great list. Gallery Credit: Delish