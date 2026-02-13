Brace For An Early Spring Allergy Season In New Jersey
After a long, freezing winter, allergy specialists warn that spring allergy season could arrive earlier, and pack a bigger punch, than many families expect.
Why Harsh Winters Can Make Spring Allergies Worse
Cold winters don’t always mean fewer allergies. In fact, extended freezes can delay plant cycles, causing trees to release large bursts of pollen all at once when temperatures finally climb.
When warmer days arrive quickly, that sudden bloom can spike pollen counts fast. Snow cover can also protect tree buds, allowing them to thrive and produce more pollen once spring hits.
When Peak Allergy Season Could Begin
In the Northeast, allergy season often begins in late March or early April, but mild late-winter warmups can trigger early tree pollination. Timing varies by region. Southern states typically see pollen earlier, while northern areas follow weeks later.
In New Jersey, especially central and southern counties, tree pollen from oak, maple, and birch can ramp up quickly once daytime temperatures consistently reach the 50s and 60s.
Which Areas May Be Hit Hardest In NJ
Suburban and wooded areas, including parts of Atlantic, Burlington, and Camden counties, may see higher pollen counts due to dense tree coverage.
Shore towns can experience shifting pollen levels depending on wind patterns.
There are also certain symptoms one should watch out for.
As temperatures rise, many people first notice itchy eyes, sneezing, a scratchy throat, or clear nasal drainage. Fatigue can also creep in as your immune system reacts to airborne allergens.
Is It Allergies Or A Winter Cold?
Colds typically improve within 7–10 days and may include body aches or fever. Allergies, on the other hand, linger for weeks and don’t cause fever. Persistent itching is another strong clue that it’s allergies.
How can families prep for an early onset of allergy season?
Wash bedding weekly in hot water, change HVAC filters, keep windows closed on high-pollen days, and shower after outdoor time.
Starting these habits now can make a noticeable difference before peak pollen hits.
