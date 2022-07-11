Reba McEntire Brings Back Her ‘Reba: Live in Concert’ Tour for Fall 2022
Reba McEntire has announced a new round of arena tour dates for fall 2022. Called Reba: Live in Concert, the trek is a call-back to her Live in Concert arena tour that kicked off late last year, and just like on that run, she's keeping the lineup all-female. Terri Clark will join her 2022 tour on all 17 dates.
Announcing the new run to USA Today, McEntire explained the all-female bill by saying that "us gals gotta stick together," adding that she and Clark have toured together multiple times in the past.
"One tour we were with Brad Paisley," she jokes, "so we called it the Two Hats and a Redhead Tour."
McEntire's newly announced run kicks off on October 13 in Layetteville, La., and it'll extend through mid-November, wrapping with a show in Wichita, Kan. In between, the superstar will hit stops in Oklahoma City, Nashville, Memphis, Austin and many more big markets.
"I can't wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall," the singer says. "We had so much fun in the spring and I'm ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!"
The singer's tour news arrives amid a string of exciting announcements pertaining to her acting career. Not only is she joining the cast of ABC crime drama Big Sky this year, but McEntire has also signed on for a Lifetime movie called The Hammer, as part of a cast that also includes her old Reba co-star Melissa Peterson and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn.
Tickets for McEntire's Reba: Live in Concert dates go on sale to the general public on Friday (July 15) at 10AM local time (buy tickets here). However, fans who sign up for the singer's email list will receive a code for a special presale that starts on Tuesday (July 12) at 10AM local time.
Reba McEntire's Reba: Live in Concert Tour Dates:
Oct. 13 -- Lafayette, La. @ CAJUNDOME
Oct. 14 -- Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Oct. 15 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Oct. 20 -- Charleston, West Va. @ Charleston Coliseum
Oct. 21 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 22 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 28 -- Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Oct. 29 -- Corpus Christi, Texas @ AmericanBank Center
Nov. 3 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Nov. 4 -- Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Nov. 5 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov. 10 -- Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena
Nov. 11 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Nov. 12 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Nov. 17 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum
Nov. 18 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 19 -- Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
