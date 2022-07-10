The summer road rip fun continues from Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin: Next stop, Moab, Utah.

The country star and her husband are currently on a 20-day road trip across the west in their Airstream Globetrotter camper -- aka "The Sheriff" -- along with their pals, Lambert's backup singer Gwen Sebastian and her husband, drummer Louis Newman.

Their latest dispatch from the road comes from Moab, and specifically, Arches National Park. Lambert shared a carousel of snapshots, including several where the foursome pose in front of stunning rock arch formations. One video shows an ATV climbing up a rocky embankment, while another picture shows the two couples a little more gussied up in an indoor setting.

"Magical Moab!" Lambert wrote in the caption of her post. While the singer kept her thoughts brief, her husband had a few more words to share: Over on his social media, he reflected on the unique, beautiful desert Utah landscape.

"Thought I was on a different planet for a few days, this area is incredible," he wrote. "Till next time."

Lambert and the rest of the gang have kept fans updated throughout their glamping trip, which kicked off in Colorado at the beginning of the month. Lambert and McLoughlin's vacation has been in the works for quite a while: After Lambert wrapped her co-headlining Bandwagon tour with Little Big Town, she said she was planning to take some time off and hit the road for a sightseeing trip.

"Everyone's like, 'So you're gonna get right off the bus and right into a camper,'" she joked at the time. "But, it's such a different way of seeing the world. It's through a windshield, but it's with freedom versus pulling into a parking lot where I wait all day, play a show, then roll the next town. This is like a way to actually see things. I always say I've been everywhere and seen nothing, which is kind of part of what I do."