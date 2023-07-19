With summer on the horizon, and a few days that have already reached the 90's and above in our area, dogs aren't the only pets that need special attention. There are ways to help your cat be more comfortable, too.



When the heat soars, you'll always here about dogs. Don't leave a dog in a hot car. If it's too hot outside for you, it's too hot outside for them. Be mindful of walking your dog because the hot pavement can damage their sensitive paw pads.

But what about our feline friends? I have two indoor cats and two outdoor cats. Summertime means lots of very cold water for all of them, and well-shaded areas for the two that stay outside. I even water down the sidewalk and bricks for them, hoping the coolness provides a bit of refuge.

There's some great advice I found on the American Humane Society's official website, and at petmd.com.

Below are some tips on how to keep your fur babies cool when it's hot, and what to look for if the heat seems to be getting to them.

How do you take care of your cats, both indoor and out, in extreme weather? Let us know in the comment box below.

7 Ways to Keep Your Cat Cool When the Weather Heats Up

