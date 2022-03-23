Rio Grande Guy Picked for New Season of ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’

A man from Rio Grande, Middle Township will be looking for love in the new season of ABC's reality show, "The Bachelorette".

Tyler Norris, 25, the pride of the '609', will be representing South Jersey and competing for the rose on "The Bachelorette" when the show premieres for its 19th season on July 11.

Tyler attended Wildwood Catholic High School.

He will be one of 35 men competing for the interest of the two Bachelorettes, Gabby and Rachel, on this season of the show.

Because there will be two women looking for Mr. Right (or Mr. Right Now) this season, there will be far more contestants than usual.

Filming for the new season of "The Bachelorette" begins later this month at "The Bachelor" mansion in Malibu.

