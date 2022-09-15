If you were hoping to get your vehicle inspected today in the great Garden State, you might need to do some planning first.

According to a Facebook post by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Thursday morning, 10 out of 26 state inspection stations, or nearly 40 percent, are closed today "due to staffing shortages."

The following state inspection stations are closed for Thursday, September 15th

Bakers Basin

Cherry Hill

Eatontown

Freehold

South Brunswick

Deptford

Mays Landing

Millville

Lodi

Rahway

Additionally, the Flemington License Center will be opening at 1 PM today due to a plumbing issue.

If you need to get a vehicle inspected, you do have options

Visit the NJMVC website for a list of current wait times at stations that are open.

You can make an appointment for an inspection at a state station.

You can visit any number of private inspection stations.

More information can be found at njinspections.com.

