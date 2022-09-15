Road Rage: Nearly 40% of NJ State Vehicle Inspection Stations Closed Today

New Jersey Motor Vehicle Inspection Station in Millville NJ - Photo: Google Maps

If you were hoping to get your vehicle inspected today in the great Garden State, you might need to do some planning first.

According to a Facebook post by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Thursday morning, 10 out of 26 state inspection stations, or nearly 40 percent, are closed today "due to staffing shortages."

The following state inspection stations are closed for Thursday, September 15th

  • Bakers Basin
  • Cherry Hill
  • Eatontown
  • Freehold
  • South Brunswick
  • Deptford
  • Mays Landing
  • Millville
  • Lodi
  • Rahway

Additionally, the Flemington License Center will be opening at 1 PM today due to a plumbing issue.

NJ Motor Vehicle Inspection sign - Photo: Google Maps
If you need to get a vehicle inspected, you do have options

