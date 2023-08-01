Rocket launch should be viewable from NJ Tuesday night

Look up Tuesday evening and you'll likely get a glimpse of a rocket launch from Virginia.

But your chance to view the vehicle will only last for seconds.

Scheduled for 8:31 p.m. EST is the launch of Antares, a NASA cargo resupply vehicle, which delivers supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

The launch is happening at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport's Pad 0A on Wallops Island, Virginia, and it should be viewable to residents throughout the region and possibly much of the East Coast, according to NASA.

NASA's map indicates that individuals in the southern third of the Garden State should be able to see the rocket, weather permitting, 60 to 90 seconds after takeoff. The rocket should be viewable for most of New Jersey between 90 seconds and 2 minutes after takeoff. Those in the most northern segment of New Jersey can see the rocket 120 to 150 seconds after the launch.

According to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow, partly cloudy skies and low humidity should make for very good sky-watching conditions Tuesday evening.

For those who can't get outside, live launch coverage and countdown commentary will begin at 8 p.m., and air on NASA Television and the agency’s website, as well as YouTube, Twitter, and NASA’s App.

