Egg Harbor City Teen Driver Killed in Mays Landing Crash

An 18-year-old Egg Harbor City resident was killed in a crash in Hamilton Township just before 8 pm Sunday evening.

Hamilton Township Police say they responded to the crash on Route 40 in the area of milepost 46.1.

Police say their investigation revealed that a car driven by Jamyre Dewey Jr., 18, of Egg Harbor City was eastbound on Route 40 when it crossed the center line and collided with an SUV driven by Joseph Tancredi, 66, of Wallingford, Pennsylvania.

Police say Dewey was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. "Two other passengers in his vehicle, both 18 year-old males, sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. A third passenger, a 17 year-old male from Mays Landing was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division via ambulance."

Police say Tancredi sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.

Traffic was rerouted for about four hours following the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.

