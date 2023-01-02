Romantic and unique places in NJ to take a date

So here's the situation, you meet someone you like and you think it could turn into something. You ask him or her out. They say yes. Now you have to come up with someplace to take them. Thank God you live in New Jersey.

The challenge of dating, especially with someone new, is finding something creative and imaginative that will not only impress the person but give them an idea of who you are and what you're about.

Some will just throw money at the situation and there are some really expensive places in New Jersey, but if you do that you could be setting a very expensive bar that you're not always going to reach. Better to do it on the cheap.

Fortunately, there are many places in New Jersey that are not only creative for a date but inexpensive.

Personally, I think comedy clubs are a great idea. You can find out a lot about where their head is at by what they laugh at. They're also guaranteed to have a great and memorable time. They may even pick up a joke or two. Even though it's the comedian that's making them laugh, you'll get the credit.

Here are some places in New Jersey that my new Jersey 101.5 listeners, as well as my Facebook following, recommend:

Carlo Bellario

Batello in Jersey City... excellent view of the water and NY skyline...Extremely romantic...

Rutgers Gardens or Alternate Ending Beer Co.

Silverball Museum in Asbury Park

Grounds for Sculpture

Kailey Pascale

I love hiking Mount Tammany

Avenue Pier Village

Sarah Cloos

Amendment 21 for beer lovers or Poached Pear Bistro for celebratory dining, both in Point Pleasant.

Burnt Mills Cider for drinks

Hanna Schmitt

Burnt Mills Cider for drinks! It is great especially if you plan ahead and bring along your favorite snacks or take out food

Natalia Kellam

The Bradford Rooftop is great in Bridgewater!

Trinity Day

Beach Bee Meadery in Long Branch is my go-to place!! Love their ciders, the vibe of the place, and super close to the beach!!

Adam Daniel

Princeton any time of the year! BlueClaws or Thunder game in the spring and summer!

Regina Arcuri

A picnic at the park located on Lover's Lane in Princeton!

Top Golf in Edison

Hiking at Round Valley, or Washington Rock State Park

Stumpy's Hatchet House in Green Brook

Van Gogh's Ear Café

Laurielle Nagel

Scotty's Pub & Comedy Cove for Dinner & Comedy Show

Melissa Barnes

Asbury Ale House, PNC for a concert, and Fat Cactus Cantina in New Brunswick :)

Tim Aanensen

Allaire State Park, especially around Christmas

Catch a Rising Star in Princeton

Heirloom Kitchen

Tavern on the Lake

State capital

Monmouth Park Racetrack

Trev: Never understood why horse races don't get as much dating love as they should.

Gary Rosen

THIS! nerf gun wars [ Pups of War in East Brunswick]

Producer Jordan

Bruno's Bistro in Warren. This is my favorite spot to go for dinner, and the setting is super romantic. It is BYOB and just the food is amazing. But the service is outstanding, the owner Bruno has been greeting me for years, and ensures everything is satisfactory, and usually closes out your meal with Sambuca. They had expanded the restaurant into the space from the unit next to theirs. I haven't really been back since they expanded, I've mainly been taking out delivery and the food is still excellent!

YESTERcades in Somerville or Westfield NJ: Okay this one is soooo much fun! It is literally just an arcade packed with old school games and pinball, literally more than I can name, I did play NBA Jam though. They also had 15-20 pinball machines, a pool table, an air hockey table. They have like every gaming console and game, you just have to go up to the counter and ask for it. I played Pokémon stadium against my boyfriend on Nintendo 64 haha.

Gabriel's Fountain in Martinsville. The best ice cream, homemade in house! Also the inside setting is super romantic in my opinion. They also offer a full food menu, I have had a really good burger there.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

