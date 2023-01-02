Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Route 40 Liquor Store

Police in Franklin Township have released a surveillance photo of a suspect wanted for the armed robbery of a Route 40 liquor store.

Police say the robbery took place Friday, December 30 at about 6:30 pm at Newfield Discount Liquors. The man reportedly was armed with a handgun.

Here's the kicker: Franklin Township Police say the man appears to be the same man who robbed the same liquor store exactly one week earlier.

(Apparently, he never heard the phrase, "Never return to the scene of the crime.")

Here's a photo of the suspect captured on surveillance on the 30th.

Franklin Township Police Franklin Township Police loading...

Now, here's a photo of the suspect captured on surveillance on the 23rd:

Franklin Township Police Franklin Township Police loading...

Police are asking for help from anyone who may have information on the crimes. You can call the Franklin Township Police Department at 856-694-1414. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing crimetips@franklintownship.com.

A reward is being offered by Franklin Township Crime Stoppers for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

SOURCE: Franklin Township Police Department.

80s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today