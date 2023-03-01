This New Jersey Mansion Looks Like its Right Out of ‘The Crown’

This New Jersey property is like taking a trip back in time. Way back in time.

Did you watch "The Crown?"

Producers could've easily filmed much of the series right in this house.

Located in Saddle River, an upscale town in Bergen County, the location is prime due in part to its proximity to New York City.

It's roughly 10 miles northwest of Manhattan, and two miles south of the Hudson River.

Set atop a huge hill, this 13-bedroom, 10.5-bath mansion is certainly a throwback, but make no mistake, this home has many modern amenities.

Are you ready for the layout of this place?

grand double staircase entry

glass elevator overlooking gorgeous private grounds

large indoor and outdoor gunite swimming pools and jacuzzis

regulation-sized indoor racquetball court

outdoor lit tennis court

billiard room

library

state of the art home theater

temperature-controlled wine cellar

sauna

steam room

plunge pool

gym

2,200 square-foot ballroom (what?!)

Oh, there's more. and more!

The four-floor mansion is 32,500 square feet and sits on 6 acres.

The property is surrounded by hills and trees.

Ready to have your mind blown? This "palace on the hill" was last sold in 1995 for $1.2 million. No joke.

The property was listed recently for $17.5 million.

It was taken off the market in September 2021. It still remains off the market.

Why hasn't this house moved, aside from the hefty price tag?

Click here for the listing. Otherwise, sit back and enjoy the tour.

GO INSIDE THIS NJ PALACE THAT LOOKS LIKE IT'S RIGHT OUT OF 'THE CROWN'