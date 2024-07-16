New Jersey’s Most Expensive Home Currently For Sale On Beach In Avalon
Are you in the market for a home here in the Garden State? If you answered "yes" to that question, I feel for you, friend. It is a battlefield out there at the moment. Believe me, I would know.
It is extremely difficult to afford a home in Jersey right now. Maybe for you that isn't the case. With the median price of a home sitting at over $500k, I hope you and yours are exceeding $170,000 of household income.
New Jersey's real estate market is renowned for its diversity and high prices, though. With its proximity to major metropolitan areas like New York City and Philadelphia, as well as its attractive suburban and waterfront locations, it's easy to understand why it's so expensive to live here. Not to mention the fact that there just aren't enough homes on the market right now to meet the present demand.
The Jersey Shore boasts some of the most expensive real estate in the state, with towns like Spring Lake, Bay Head, LBI, and Stone Harbor known for their luxurious beachfront homes and summer communities. That's where you'll find New Jersey's most expensive home on the market of summer 2024.
You're not buying this home with chump change, let me tell you...
The most expensive home for sale in New Jersey
A recent survey ranked the most expensive homes currently for sale in every state. A house at the beach in Avalon has just been built. Over 7,240 square feet RIGHT on the dunes. Malibu-style construction. Gorgeous? Sure. The price tag? It's enough to make you choke.
So, just how much is New Jersey's most expensive home going for right now? $24,999,000
It's a beautiful home, don't get me wrong. But, is it really worth almost $25 million in this economy with the cost of everything seemingly still on the rise? No doubt, someone will think so.
You can check out the listing and judge for yourself HERE.
LOOK: The priciest home for sale in every U.S. state
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Some of the Best Homes for Sale in New Jersey...If You Can Afford Them
Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media