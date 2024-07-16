Are you in the market for a home here in the Garden State? If you answered "yes" to that question, I feel for you, friend. It is a battlefield out there at the moment. Believe me, I would know.

It is extremely difficult to afford a home in Jersey right now. Maybe for you that isn't the case. With the median price of a home sitting at over $500k, I hope you and yours are exceeding $170,000 of household income.

Get our free mobile app

New Jersey's real estate market is renowned for its diversity and high prices, though. With its proximity to major metropolitan areas like New York City and Philadelphia, as well as its attractive suburban and waterfront locations, it's easy to understand why it's so expensive to live here. Not to mention the fact that there just aren't enough homes on the market right now to meet the present demand.

The Jersey Shore boasts some of the most expensive real estate in the state, with towns like Spring Lake, Bay Head, LBI, and Stone Harbor known for their luxurious beachfront homes and summer communities. That's where you'll find New Jersey's most expensive home on the market of summer 2024.

You're not buying this home with chump change, let me tell you...

The most expensive home for sale in New Jersey

A recent survey ranked the most expensive homes currently for sale in every state. A house at the beach in Avalon has just been built. Over 7,240 square feet RIGHT on the dunes. Malibu-style construction. Gorgeous? Sure. The price tag? It's enough to make you choke.

via Zillow,com via Zillow,com loading...

So, just how much is New Jersey's most expensive home going for right now? $24,999,000

via Ziilow.com via Ziilow.com loading...

It's a beautiful home, don't get me wrong. But, is it really worth almost $25 million in this economy with the cost of everything seemingly still on the rise? No doubt, someone will think so.

via zillow.com via zillow.com loading...

You can check out the listing and judge for yourself HERE.

LOOK: The priciest home for sale in every U.S. state From vast expanses to explore in the West to "cozy" beach retreats in the East, get ready to be dazzled by the opulence of the most luxurious real estate across all 50 states. We've ranked them from the least expensive (a bargain at $3,095,000!) to the most expensive. Simply tap or click on the photo to see more of each home, or if you're feeling extravagant, book a viewing. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz