A man from Salem County has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for child pornography.

Federal authorities say 43-year-old Rickie Wayne Patton of Pennsville had previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced in Camden federal court on Wednesday.

According to documents filed in this case,

On Feb. 10, 2020, a task force officer with the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force identified an IP Address that was sharing suspected child sexual abuse materials over a peer-to-peer file sharing network. From Feb. 10, 2020, to March 15, 2020, the officer downloaded several video files containing images of child sexual abuse from a computer at the same IP Address, which was then traced to Patton’s residence. Law enforcement officer executed a search warrant on May 19, 2020, and found laptop computers and digital storage media belonging to Patton.

A forensic examination later confirmed those devices contained images of child sexual abuse.

When he pleaded guilty, Patton admitted to possessing those devices and to knowing they contained child porn.

In addition to the prison term, Patton was also sentenced to a decade of supervised release.

