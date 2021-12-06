A South Jersey mother is facing murder charges after her 5-month-old daughter was found stabbed to death on Friday night, according to the Salem County Prosecutor's Office.

Police say Kristhie Alcazar, 26, of Penns Grove, Salem County was arrested and charged with murder after police responded to an open 911 call with audible disturbance in the background.

The Salem County Prosecutor said that late Friday night, Dec. 3, police responded to an open 911 at Alcazar’s residence on Helms Cove Lane in Penns Grove where they found Alcazar arguing with another person and the body of the deceased infant with visible stab wounds to the chest. Multiple knives and additional evidence were recovered at the scene. The infant’s cause of death has been determined to be a homicide as a result of multiple stab wounds to the chest area.

No other persons were injured. The father of the infant was not at the residence at the time of the incident.

CBS-3 News spoke with a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous who said she witnessed Alcazar's arrest on Friday night.

"When I first came out they were putting the lady in handcuffs. They were putting her in the car. The EMS went in there and when they came out and left I knew the baby was dead because they would’ve transported her. She seemed like such a good mom, but they said she had post-partum and I have no idea what that’s like so I can’t judge."

On Saturday, a candle and stuffed animal were on the front porch where the fatal stabbing happened.

If you have any information regarding this matter you are asked to contact Detective Johnathan Seidel at the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office (856) 935-7510 or Detective Jesse Thorn at the Penns Grove Police Department (856) 299-0056.

