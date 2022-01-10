Authorities say a man from Salem County, who has already been convicted six times, is now facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

41-year-old Jabbar Pierce of Penns Grove made an initial court appearance late last week and was detained.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says,

On Nov. 9, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Penns Grove based on probable cause that Pierce, a six-time convicted felon, had committed firearms and drugs crimes and that evidence of those crimes would be at the residence. While executing the warrant, officers encountered Pierce, who told officers that anything illegal in the residence belonged to him. Pierce also told officers that they would find a firearm behind a couch and drugs in a cabinet.

Upon searching the home, cops say they found a .40 caliber rifle, a detached 24-round magazine containing 14 rounds of ammunition, suspected controlled substances, and drug packaging.

If convicted, Pierce faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

