Six-time Convicted Felon from Salem County, NJ, Facing Gun Charge

Six-time Convicted Felon from Salem County, NJ, Facing Gun Charge

artisteer

Authorities say a man from Salem County, who has already been convicted six times, is now facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

41-year-old Jabbar Pierce of Penns Grove made an initial court appearance late last week and was detained.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says,

On Nov. 9, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Penns Grove based on probable cause that Pierce, a six-time convicted felon, had committed firearms and drugs crimes and that evidence of those crimes would be at the residence. While executing the warrant, officers encountered Pierce, who told officers that anything illegal in the residence belonged to him. Pierce also told officers that they would find a firearm behind a couch and drugs in a cabinet.

Get our free mobile app

Upon searching the home, cops say they found a .40 caliber rifle, a detached 24-round magazine containing 14 rounds of ammunition, suspected controlled substances, and drug packaging.

If convicted, Pierce faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Penns Grove is on the list -- eleven towns that suck the most in South Jersey

Money Inc. used things like poverty rate, property values, quality of schools, and crime to rank the worst places to live in New Jersey. Here are the South Jersey cities that made their list.

Bridge Built in 1905 in Rural Salem County, Closed Since 1991

Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that is one of the coolest in our area -- and you have probably never driven on it.

It has potential! See what this $78,000 home in South Jersey looks like

It's a bit of a fixer-upper. And the listing actually says, "enter at your own risk." Let's take a look inside 138 Jefferson Street in Elmer, Salem County.
Filed Under: Penns Grove, Salem County
Categories: News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top