Aren't you sick of it? Sick of all the low blows constantly flung Jersey's way? Listen, we get it, okay? New Jersey's "the worst state in America." Honestly, that's just an opinion. It's far from fact.

As a matter of fact, New Jersey has lot of great qualities that get too often get overlooked.

The schools are awesome, our health systems are top tier, and we're close to NYC, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and even more cool tourist spots.

People Love To Hate On NJ

At the end of the day, New Jersey always has a difficult time breaking down decades-old stereotypes.

Those of us that live here know the truth. Sure, it's pricey. The cost of living is high. The property taxes are outrageous. Still, there's something about the Garden State that keeps people coming back. Hate us or love us, we really don't care. Jersey's in our blood.

South Jersey Towns Named Worst In The State

Usually, outsiders will admit that there's more to complain about regarding North Jersey rather than South. Apparently, people think certain parts of South Jersey are just as bad as their northern counterparts.

A Youtube video has been floating around the internet that allegedly reveals the five worst towns in South Jersey to live:

Lindenwold

Vineland

Bridgeton

Camden

Atlantic City

Those last two always make lists like this, so it's not really shocking to see Atlantic City and Camden mentioned. As for the other three, they are full of hard-working people trying to make a living and do the best they can for their families.

There are bad sections of every town, right? I happen to know of beautiful neighborhoods on all 3 of the first few towns mentioned.

If you're from any one of these towns that made the list, please don't pay it any mind. The people that made it have likely never even been to any one of these places.

