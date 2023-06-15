Sea Isle City, NJ Police Department Receives High Honor

For the fourth time since 2014, the Sea Isle City Police Department received the high honor of Accreditation from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police. This means that the Sea Isle Police have demonstrated they operate with high standards in their commitment to the safety of their community.

According to the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, a Police Department that receives Accredited Status is an acknowledgment that this Police Department has implemented and executed a high standard of operations with their policies and procedures that are "Conceptually sound and Operationally effective." For Police Departments in New Jersey, Accreditation is a Voluntary process but is still a significant professional achievement and is a tool for the Police to find specific areas of improvement. Similar to a business going through an audit, the Sea Isle City Police Department had to undergo an independent review where a team of trainer assessors have a process of evaluating the operations and procedures pertaining to the implementation of the Public Safety for their community.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mayor Leonard Desiderio congratulated the leadership of the Sea Isle City Police Department for receiving this elite level of professional recognition:

"I want to congratulate the police department and Chief Anthony Garreffi for achieving re-accreditation from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police. Accreditation is a time-proven method of assisting law enforcement agencies to measure and improve their performance.....Police Departments are evaluated by a team of independent assessors who verify that the necessary standards have been successfully implemented. Accreditation represents a significant professional achievement for law enforcement agencies in New Jersey....In addition to Chief Garreffi, I also want to acknowledge Captain Steve Conte, who has overseen and managed the department’s re-accreditation program. The Sea Isle PD was first accredited in 2014, and this is the 4th time the department has achieved accredited status. This time around, the assessment revealed no issues with the department; and we were unanimously affirmed for accreditation by the State Chiefs of Police board that oversees the program."