Cops in Atlantic City say a search warrant that was executed on Friday lead to two people being arrested with drugs and a gun being seized.

Following a two-week investigation, detectives with the Atlantic City Police Department, along with the SWAT Team, executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue.

According to police,

"During the search, detectives located cocaine, packaging materials used for distributing narcotics, and $1,780.00 in US currency believed to be proceeds from illegal narcotics sales. Additionally, a Ruger semi-automatic handgun was recovered."

32-year-old Francisco Rodriguez and 58-year-old David Corcoran, both of Atlantic City, were arrested.

Rodriguez has been charged with possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1000 feet of a school zone, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Corcoran was charged with possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1000 feet of a school zone, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Both were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

