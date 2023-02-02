Here Is Your Guide To Free Parking This Summer In Seaside Heights, NJ

My absolute favorite thing about living in New Jersey is our access to all of the great beaches.

Summer is coming, and what that means in Ocean County are those long days at the beach and cool nights strolling down the boardwalk, but it comes with a price.

However, there's one thing that usually stresses out not only myself but plenty of people going to the beach for the day or the weekend and that's parking. This seems to be a never ending struggle.

Photo by Tim Meyer on Unsplash

I'm a Seaside Heights resident, and even with my annual residential parking pass, in the summer months, parking can be a real pain.

Parking Meters in Seaside are enforced from April 1st thru October 31st each year, and with an hourly rate of 1 to 2 dollars per hour, that can add up.

That being said, there are a few prime spots to park in Seaside Heights that will get you the parking you need at a price that'll make you giddy.

Free.

Photo by Nimi Diffa on Unsplash

Yes, believe it or not, there are a few places in Seaside Heights where you can park for free, and one area where you can park for free overnight.

Where Can You Park For Free In Seaside Heights, New Jersey?

The first place you can look for free parking is when you first enter the island after the Mathis Bridge and Pelican Island.

It's the Bayfront Free Parking Lot.

Photo Credit: Google Maps

According to Exit 82, this is a free lot for visitors to park in the only catch is that it's three blocks from the boardwalk.

That's a small price to pay for free parking at the beach!

One other thing to consider is that the Bayfront lot is not to be used for overnight parking.

But what if you're staying overnight, or for a few days, and don't want to pay huge fees for parking?

There's a solution for that too.

Free Overnight Parking In Seaside Heights, New Jersey

It doesn't sound like a thing that should exist in such a busy beach town, but it does.

I even called the Seaside Heights department of code enforcement to double-check.

They confirmed that you'd be able to park, for free, overnight on the 200 and 300 blocks of Bay Boulevard in Seaside Heights.

Photo by R.Louis Mac on Unsplash

You can always reach out to the Seaside Heights Borough and double-check before your trip as well.

