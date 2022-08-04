Are you a fan of fishing?

For me, it really depends on the day of the week, the weather, and of course whether or not there's a cooler full of beer.

Also, are we at a lake, fishing off a dock by the bay, surf fishing, or deep sea fishing in the ocean on a commercial fishing trip?

Personally, I'm not a fan of fresh water fishing.

Put me on a boat in the bay trying to catch flounder for dinner please and thank you.

I get lucky on occasion when I fish, but usually just end the day with some good memories and a bunch of big bites.

A Toms River resident however, ended his fishing trip in Seaside Park with a little more than just a nibble on the line.

Now, I've had friends who do this type of fishing when they'd visit the shore, but I don't think they ever caught anything quite this big!

I can't even imagine the strength and determination you'd need to pull this bad boy in, but Jersey native Cole Anderson was able to do it and the catch really paid off.

Cole was shark fishing with some friends, according to APP.com, when he caught a massive 200 pound tiger shark.

Cole and his friends, according to the article, spent almost an hour reeling in this giant catch.

The shark, which had been tagged in the past for research purposes according to APP.com was released back into the ocean a few moments after being caught by the mighty fisherman.

Now, the most surprising part of this to me is that there was a 200 pound shark swimming near the coast.

Shark sightings have been on the rise this year in New Jersey though.

I heard a rumor that the sharks have always been in and around the swimming areas like this, but the ocean is a little clearer, and a little cleaner so we are just now noticing them more.

Again, just a rumor I heard but it kind of makes sense, right?

Definitely makes me think twice before running into the ocean on my day off!

