Expert Reveals Why We’re Seeing So Many Sharks at the Jersey Shore

(Warning, I must reveal that this article is meant to be humorous.)

There was another sighting! A shark caught on video just inches from the beach in Cape May. Read more here.

What's happening to make sharks come to the Jersey Shore?

Have you ever wondered why we are seeing so many sharks, dolphins, and whales off the Jersey Shore this summer?

Social media has been full of photos and videos that have been shared millions of times - all close encounters right off the beach, up and down the Jersey Shore.

To answer the question of why this is happening, we're consulting an expert in these kinds of things.

The expert is... me. Yes, me. Well, technically, me, myself, and I.

What are my qualifications? I'm a person, and I spend way too much time on the internet.

That's about it.

Let's go!

Interview with an expert

I broke out my old Radio Shack tape recorder and conducted an interview with myself. The transcript is below.

"You look great today!"

"Thank you!"

"All right, enough small talk. Let's get down to this: What's the real reason we seeing so much shark, dolphin, and whale activity so close to the Jersey Shore this summer?"

"Hmm. I think I have the answer."

"What would it be?"

"The answer is: Because this is where these animals/mammals/fish live. This is their home. They don't go to the supermarket or to the movies. They stay in the ocean. They live in the ocean."

"So, that's the reason?"

"Yes! These creatures live in the ocean, and can only be found in the ocean, so common sense should tell you they can only be seen in the ocean."

"Does the construction of off-shore windmills have anything to do with it?"

"No. Let me say it slower: These creatures LIVE in the ocean, that's why we see them in the ocean."

"Oh, I guess I understand now!"

"Took you long enough!"

So, there you have it! Case closed. Next case!

