Remember When Dead Sharks Washed Up On The Beach In OC, NJ?

With all the recent shark sightings in South Jersey recently, it reminded me of the time a few years back that shocked me when I saw these pictures online.

Get our free mobile app

This wasn't the first time marine animals have washed up on our shores. A combination of factors contributes to why this happens from time to time. The good news is that it's not out of the ordinary. South Jersey had experienced some really strong wind speeds when the sharks were found, as well as some flooding. The DEP revealed that both of these reasons could explain why the sharks were there.

Check out the full story HERE.

Source: NJ.com, Twitter

Check out all the shark sightings from the start of summer 2022 HERE!

8 sharks you may find off New Jersey's coast

Amazing, Terrifying Sharks Seen in New Jersey & Around the World