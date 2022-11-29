EAST RUTHERFORD — Five-time Olympian and three-time gold medalist, Shaun White recently caught some air at Big SNOW American Dream, in a visit prompted by a worthy cause.

The former professional snowboarder and skateboarder met with some teenagers through “STOKED,” a mentoring organization that uses “board sports culture to close the opportunity gap.”

His visit on Nov. 18 was also the Olympian’s first time seeing Whitespace, his own active lifestyle clothing brand, in a physical store, which is part of the Big Snow facility at American Dream.

White did some runs both in and outside of the terrain park, before taking photos and signing autographs for the crowd.

STOKED has branches based in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, which work with schools, community organizations and a network of dedicated mentors.

Big Snow — at the Meadowlands mega entertainment and retail complex — has been billed as the first indoor, year-round real-snow ski and snowboard center on the continent.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

Famous NJ people from A to Z (almost)

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.