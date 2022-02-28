For over a decade this popular Ocean County restaurant filled customers up and provided the backdrop for awesome memories.

According to Facebook, this friendly restaurant will be closing its doors.

The husband and wife owners took to social media to break the news.

I want To send the biggest Thank you to each and every one of you for the love and support over the past 10 years! I have decided to bring Shore Fire Grille to an end and enjoy the girls more in the summer months! Shore Fire has truly been my “home” for the past decade and I cherish each and every day I spent there. I have made an incredible family from my staff members who will forever hold a special place in my heart and some of my regulars who we still visit with. As this was not an easy decision to make, I believe this is what is best for me and the girls and our future. From the bottom of our hearts… Thank you! And a HUGE thank you to all of my past employees who helped make the 10 years a wild ride!

Be sure to welcome our new friends with Lighthouse Deli as they will be opening their second location here and diving into all that the island has to offer!

Cheers to new and fresh beginnings!

APP.com is reporting that owners Tim and Samantha Kohlheim have closed Long Beach Island's Shore Fire Grille in Surf City.

They also announced that Lighthouse Deli will be moving in.

Lighthouse Deli already has a popular location in Manahawkin, and now will be adding a second.

Thanks to the Kohlheim's for all of the great food and memories at Shore Time. We will miss you, but wish you the best!

