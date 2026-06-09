Locals Share Their Picks For Favorite South Jersey Beaches
When it's time to go to the beach, you want what you want.
Maybe it's peace and quiet. Maybe it's a party atmosphere. Maybe it's lots of bugs. (Kidding)
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What Are South Jersey Residents Favorite Beaches?
We asked local residents for their input on their favorite beaches. The answers were varied, and often were determined by what the people want out of their beach experiences.
Here are some of the best answers:
Ocean City
Melanie says "More little kid friendly."
Dennis: "A nice family beach boardwalk area."
Wildwood
Tom: "No beach tags! The Wildwoods have something for everyone."
Craig: "My family came over from Italy in 1922 and settled there, it’s my whole childhood."
Longport
Ceil: "It's peaceful and quiet. Easy parking."
Kurt: "33rd Street - close to the bathrooms!"
Tina: "The jewel of Absecon Island."
Atlantic City
Brenda: " I can walk out of our hi rise condo on the boardwalk straight to the beach."
Wildwood Crest
Alexa says it's her favorite to go to with her kids. "We love it there because we can rinse off in the splash pad after!!"
Long Beach Island
Hunter: "Very clean beaches and the Chegg (Chicken or the Egg)."
The Cove in Cape May
Shelby: "Childhood memories."
Brigantine Cove & Jetty
Beth says, "Pack it all in the jeep drive on. No hassle carrying all the crap on."
Brigantine
Jenn: "Since the summer of 2006 to 2018, 16th Street In Brigantine was the best beach for me & my son! The life guards were amazing with all the kids. Even remembered the regulars by name, year after year. Now that my son is grown, Brigantine Beach is still my favorite, but now I just go wherever I can find street parking."
Stone Harbor
Jessica: ". It’s just so pretty there and I love the vibe of it."
Strathmere
Kristie: "No beach tags, smaller crowds and walking distance to bars."
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