A woman from Pennsylvania who is accused of killing her father and his girlfriend in Surf City this past September has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 55-year-old Sherry Lee Heffernan of Landenberg, PA, was also indicted on multiple weapons charges in the deaths of 87-year-old John Enders and 75-year-old Francoise Pitoy.

On the afternoon of October 3rd, Surf City police officers were asked to perform a welfare check on the residents at a home on North 7th Street. When they arrived, officers found the bodies of Enders and Pitoy.

Officials say Enders died from multiple stab wounds, blunt force trauma, and a gunshot wound to the face. Pitoy also died from multiple stab wounds and a gunshot wound to the face.

Get our free mobile app

Billhimer's office says,

An investigation ... revealed that the victims were involved in a dating relationship, and that Mr. Enders was the primary owner the residence. Ms. Pitoy stayed with him at the residence regularly. The cooperative investigation ultimately determined that Heffernan, Mr. Enders’ daughter, was responsible for the deaths of both Mr. Enders and Ms. Pitoy.

On October 4th, Heffernan was taken into custody by the Pennsylvania State Police at her home.

During her extradition hearing in Chester County, PA, Heffernan told the judge she was “confused” and would have surrendered in New Jersey if she knew she was wanted for something, according to coverage by the Daily Local News of West Chester. As she was escorted from the courtroom, she told a reporter she was not guilty and was being framed.

She has been held in the Ocean County Jail since October 20th.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

With prior reporting from Townsquare Media's Dan Alexander.

The most heinous New Jersey murders that shook our communities