SNL Alum Pays Visit to EHT’s Reed Farm, Shares on TikTok

Comedian/Actor Cheri Oteri was a part of the NBC sketch comedy series from 1995 through 2000, and lately, she's been spending some time in South Jersey and sharing life here on social media.

Recently she posted her second video, sharing some experiences with Steve and Cookies restaurant in Margate.

Now Cheri pops up on TikTok, giving us a tour of Reed's Farm in Egg Harbor Township:

Cheri Oteri is quickly becoming a one-woman South Jersey Welcome Wagon lady!

Reed's Farm is an organic farm and animal sanctuary located on Spruce Avenue in EHT.

Reed's Farm is actually part of the non-profit, A Meaningful Purpose.

Here's their mission statement:

"This mission is carried out at the historic Reed's Farm, continuing a legacy of local food production in the region. The farm operates year-round utilizing organic and regenerative practices, hosts a sanctuary for farm animals, and provides educational and vocational programming to local schools and organizations with a focus on individuals with cognitive disabilities. We aim to provide a community hub that inspires all who gather here to engage with nature and celebrate its healing capabilities."

You can find out more about Reed's Farm here.

If you're unfamiliar with Cheri Oteri's work on Saturday Night Live, here's a look at a skit where she was featured: